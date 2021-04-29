There’s an episode of the Netflix show “Grace and Frankie” where Jane Fonda’s character, Grace, is describing a Mother’s Day from the past that she spent drinking margaritas alone at a Southern California hotel. Another character says, “You spent Mother’s Day without your family?”

To which Grace saucily replies, “It’s called Mother’s Day, not ‘spend time with your kids day.’ ”

Maybe this second Sunday in May you’re looking to channel Grace and treat yourself or a fellow mom friend with a brunch picnic. Or maybe you’re all vaxxed up and looking to finally squeeze your own mother for the first time in a year. No matter how you’re spending Mother’s Day, Seattle-area restaurants have great takeout options for you.

Some of these require preorders, so plan accordingly!

Kamonegi

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1054 N. 39th St., Seattle; 206-632-0185; kamonegiseattle.com

This Fremont soba specialist is offering two choices for preorder: an Ikura Oroshi Bukkake Soba for two ($38) or a Kamonegi Okonomiyaki Brunch set for two to three people ($58). Both are designed to be cooked at home, available for pickup May 7 or 8. There are also two sake-gift-set options available for add-on.

Kitchen & Market

621 Union St.; 206-572-5047; kitchenandmarket.com

Preordering for this total brunch spread opens April 29, for a May 7 pickup. Offered by the mother-daughter meal-kit duo of Stephanie and Hannah King, it includes a full brunch for four ($85) featuring granola parfaits, frittata, cream scones and a frisée salad. Cinnamon rolls, Bloody Mary mix and mimosa flights are also available. All proceeds will be donated to Mary’s Place.

Sweet Nothings and More

Sweetnothingsandmore.com

Order a Mother’s Day care pack from this pop-up bakery to be delivered May 8 or 9. The Care Pack ($30) includes a piña colada croissant, twice-baked berry cheesecake croissant, twice-baked croissant with hash browns, bacon and cheese, rhubarb coffee cake and raspberry rose shortbread. Delivery areas include Seattle, Kirkland, Renton and Bellevue.

Lobster Daddy

Noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 1508 11th Ave., Seattle; 206-407-6542; lobsterdaddy.co

If mom is a seafood lover, look no further than Lobster Daddy, currently operating in a semi-permanent residence at Capitol Hill’s Vermillion. The theme for the Mother’s Day menu is “seafood bouquets”; order mom a Mama’s Got Legs Bouquet ($99) with 2 pounds of snow crab and a dozen prawns; the Shake Your Tail Bouquet ($135) with four to six lobster tails; or a Stone Crab Claw Giftbox ($55) with a pound of stone crab claws. Pickup is May 9 from 8:30 a.m.-noon.

Willmott’s Ghost

Noon-7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2100 Sixth Ave., Seattle; 206-900-9650; willmottsghost.com

There’s a festive, spring option from Renee Erickson’s Roman-leaning restaurant in the Amazon Spheres, available for pickup May 8 or 9. The brunch ($65/serves two), designed to be reheated at home, includes a braised kale frittata with your choice of salmon or speck, a Treviso salad with purgatorio beans and ricotta salata, and mini sourdough loaves with whipped butter and rhubarb jam. Cocktail kits, flowers, wine, cured meats and burrata cheese are also available as add-ons.

Goldfinch Tavern

7 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 4:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 99 Union St., Seattle; 206-749-7070; ethanstowellrestaurants.com

Located in the Four Seasons, this Ethan Stowell spot is offering a Mother’s Day Tea for pickup May 8 or 9 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The tea includes a mini Bellini kit, floral arrangement kit, tea sandwiches, petit fours and two tea varieties for two ($190). If that seems like too much, there are options for just the tea and sandwiches ($90), the floral arrangement ($100) or the Bellini kit ($60).

Dupar on the Fly

18005 N.E. 68th St., A-150, Redmond; 425-881-3250; lisaduparcatering.com/dupar-on-the-fly-2021

Pick up a Mother’s Day Celebration Meal from Lisa Dupar Catering in Redmond, available for pickup May 7-9. Choose from a spring veggie frittata for four ($115) or a slow-baked wild Alaskan salmon for four ($140). Both options come with salad, grilled asparagus, lemon poppy seed quickbread and an 8-inch raspberry macaron cake with lemon curd and fresh berries.

Family Meals

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1740 First Ave. S., Seattle; 206-697-9654; familymeals.us

Family Meals is a meal service from chefs Jesse Smith (Bizzarro, Revel, Pinky’s) and Maximillian Petty (Eden Hill, Eden Hill Provisions). Their Mother’s Day special ($40/serves two, $60/serves four) includes a house-cured corned beef hash with turnips, parsnips and potatoes, eggs ready to be poached, coffee, cake and a yogurt parfait. Order for free delivery to Seattle and Eastside areas on May 8. Meal is heat and serve.

Cafe Flora

8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 5-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 2901 E. Madison St., Seattle; 206-325-9100; cafeflora.com

Preorder a Mother’s Day heat-at-home brunch box for two ($80), a kit that includes vegetarian and vegan/gluten-free options. The vegetarian option features a spring mushroom and asparagus quiche plus rhubarb ginger scones, while the vegan/gluten-free option includes a southwest polenta with poblano posole. Add on mimosa kits or Bloody Mary mixes; there are also kids brunch boxes ($20). Place orders online in advance for curbside pickup on May 8 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Rain City Catering

2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; 625 Fourth St., Renton; raincitycatering.com

This Renton-based catering company is offering a special Mother’s Day heat-and-serve dinner ($50/person). The meals include spinach and mushroom tartlets, chicken piccata, angel hair primavera, spinach salad, garlic cheese bread and a chocolate caramel tart. Orders must be placed by May 6 for curbside pickup or limited delivery May 8 from 2-4 p.m.