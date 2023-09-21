Fewer than a dozen restaurant closures since we last took stock in mid-July, with openings in and around Seattle significantly outweighing them, as usual — including these 26 brand-new ones. Here, we give best wishes to a local legend, get a last shot at a favorite Ballard spot, bid farewell to a beloved Korean place and more.

Marmite on Capitol Hill: After decades in the Seattle restaurant scene — including at his legendary Ballard fine-dining treasure Le Gourmand — chef Bruce Naftaly has retired, closing Marmite at the end of July. Naftaly came to Seattle in 1976 to be an opera singer and ended up the head chef of also-legendary Rosellini’s Other Place. He opened Le Gourmand in 1985, quietly, honorably making use of local, seasonal ingredients long before such usage was hailed as revolutionary. “You couldn’t even get a leek in the grocery store” back then, he told me in 2012, and he grew vegetables behind the restaurant. Sara Naftaly joined him in life in 1998 and at the restaurant in 1999, making marvelous desserts. Writing about Le Gourmand’s French fine-dining delights in 2008, I declared that Naftaly already deserved a lifetime achievement award; 15 years later, it’s only more true.

Naftaly closed Le Gourmand in 2012, his first attempt at retirement. In December 2016, he returned with the more casual Marmite in Capitol Hill’s Chophouse Row, installing a shiny 40-gallon stockpot with an output that inspired Bon Appétit to call him “the Obi-Wan Kenobi of soup.” Now Naftaly has said a final goodbye to restaurant life, with heartfelt thanks to “everyone who has supported us with love, enthusiasm and a shared desire to embrace and enjoy life one meal at a time.” The Marmite space, he notes, is set to become Xom, a Vietnamese restaurant from his friend Cuong Nguyen. And Naftaly leaves us with this alternate Goldwaterian thought: “Extremism in defense of flavor is no vice, and moderation in the pursuit of ingredients is no virtue.”

Bitterroot BBQ in Ballard: After a dozen-plus years as a local barbecue favorite — plus some really great pink, pickled deviled eggs with bacon (which made my personal list of favorite things last year) — Bitterroot will close its doors in Ballard permanently at the end of the month. “It is bittersweet for us,” co-owner Hannah Carter says. The sweet part is that the sandwich element of the Ballard space, known as Mammoth and originally on Eastlake, will be opening soon in the former Teatro ZinZanni space across from Seattle Center — and that almost all of Bitterroot’s staff is coming along. “We are super excited to be part of the community, culture and events at Seattle Center, and the closure is the right move for our family,” said Carter, who runs Bitterroot/Mammoth with her husband, Grant. Thanking patrons profusely for their support, the Carters “invite you to join us in celebrating this last month of Bitterroot … to raise our glasses high and toast to the wonderful times we’ve shared.” And have some more of the deviled eggs — Bitterroot’s sold more than 10,000 over the years, approximately the number that one wants to eat in one sitting.

Kimchi Bistro on Capitol Hill: After 21 years in business, this beloved Korean spot tucked away in the back of the Broadway Alley mini-mall closed at the end of June. Just one year into the restaurant’s tenure, a 2002 Seattle Times review lauded the “culinary delights” found within, and over the years, many, many partook. The space is now home to Galbi Burger, a Korean-inspired burger place that’s already got a popular branch in Arlington.

Lai Rai Restaurant & Bar in Belltown: Chef Christopher Ritter emailed to say that Lai Rai had its final service Aug. 13, saying the modern Vietnamese spot “closed for the normal reasons — the business levels just weren’t there to justify remaining open.” (Co-owner An Nguyen has not responded to an inquiry about the closure.) The restaurant debuted in 2022; my colleague Tan Vinh wrote last year that it had a “clubby vibe” that was “all over the place,” stating, “What a shame because the food and craft cocktails are excellent.” Ritter’s on the same page, saying, “I’m happy with a lot of the food that the kitchen put out, but the overall vibe was definitely confused.” Previously a sous at Capitol Hill’s vaunted Stateside, the talented Ritter ought to land someplace great — maybe even, he says, “a spot in U District for a smaller, more intimate dinner concept” of his own.

Kaladi Brothers Coffee on Capitol Hill: Over its 17 years on Capitol Hill, the only branch of Kaladi Brothers outside Alaska became an integral part of the community, creating and sustaining an inclusive space as the neighborhood changed around it. “We wouldn’t still be here without all of our queer and trans customers and people who have worked at Kaladi throughout the years,” general manager Erika Zumwalt told the Seattle Gay News in July. The building has been sold and is slated for redevelopment, of course.

Hakka House Chinese Cuisine in Bellevue: “Add Hakka House in Bellevue to the sad list of closings,” Seattle Times reader Yvette wrote in to say. “A friend and I went nearly weekly.” The owner could not be reached for comment, but other fans report that the reason is the happy one of retirement.

Arc Restaurant & Lounge on Phinney Ridge: Owners Travis Clark and Todd Hamm said via Instagram that it wasn’t easy to close “our beloved and awesome restaurant,” open since May 2022 in the former Park Public House space. They went on to thank supporters for the “glowing success,” saying that “with our lease extension up for negotiation, the rising cost of doing business, and our own many extracurricular projects pulling us away, we had to come to terms with ending this chapter.”

Resistencia Coffee in South Park: Open since 2017, this community-oriented cafe sought to be “radically welcoming,” featuring local art, hosting pop-ups and acting as a pantry during the pandemic, according to Vanishing Seattle. The place’s ethos was posted on the wall, VS details: “Resistencia: a local community standing up against adversity with relentless hope and care for everyone in the neighborhood.” The family running it has moved away, selling the business, now happily reopened as The Scene in South Park.

Ephesus in West Seattle: West Seattle Blog reports that Ephesus chef Aydin Unlu confirmed this recent closure, saying the lease was not renewed because “our landlord wanted to increase rent 100% and we didn’t accept.” Note to fans: Two more locations remain open in Pioneer Square and Everett.

Salt District Italian Kitchen on the waterfront: The E3 restaurant group (Metropolitan Grill, Elliott’s, Wing Dome) announced the closure of this place after just a little more than a year, saying, “After careful consideration, we have come to the difficult conclusion that this is the best course of action for our business.”