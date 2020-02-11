Local 360

This barhopping standby in Belltown has launched a $5 bar menu to commemorate its 10th anniversary. The $5 happy hour lineup includes wings, mac and cheese and sliders (two per order), featuring oyster po boys, fried chicken or beef. The $1 oyster, though, is the better deal. Selected beer, wine and cocktails are also five bucks. This special runs through Saint Patrick’s Day.

$5 happy hour daily 4-6 p.m.; 2234 First Ave.; Seattle; 206-441-9360 or local360.org

Momosan Ramen & Sake

Apparently that epic wait for a seat isn’t that bad anymore, because every food item on Momosan’s dinner menu has been slashed 30% off for happy hour. Also, with the exception of its vast Japanese whisky selection, every drink is half off. That steep discount should please the diners who have complained about how pricey Momosan is. Our review on the ramen was mixed, but several drinking noshes hit the mark, including the duck-fat fries, fried pig ear and meat skewers. Momosan comes from one of the Food Network’s biggest stars, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto.

Happy hour Sundays through Thursdays from 9pm.-10 p.m.; 510 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 119, Seattle; 206-501-4499; momosanseattle.com

Conversation

During the summer, this hotel bar-restaurant is more well known as the waiting area for its primo rooftop bar, The Nest. But it’s now giving barhoppers a reason to stick around on the ground floor: $8 old fashioneds, negronis and cosmos during happy hour, plus new bar food from $1 oysters to burgers and charcuterie ($12). The bar menu is part of the changes that the Thompson Hotel is enacting under new executive chef Kaleena Bliss, formerly of Six Seven restaurant at The Edgewater Hotel and The Four Swallows on Bainbridge Island.

Happy hour 2-5 p.m. daily; 110 Stewart St. (located on the first floor of the Thompson Hotel); Seattle; 206-512-1097 or conversationseattle.com

Advertising

Herb & Bitter Public House

The most underrated cocktail den on Capitol Hill, this amaro bar boasts a stellar roster of beer, cocktails and spirits, and also prices its top-shelf whiskeys a buck or two cheaper than those bars along the Pike/Pine corridor. Herb & Bitter has rolled out a new food happy hour with duck-fat fries, chorizo banh mi-style sliders and wings ($5-$15).

Happy hour daily 4-6 p.m.; 516 Broadway E.; Seattle; 206-708-6468 or herbandbitter.com

Zaika

The Indian-fusion bar and restaurant at the elbow of Pike Street and Boren Avenue runs early and late-night happy hours on Capitol Hill. There’s a chutney sampler with naan ($7), malai chicken tenders ($10) and other contemporary takes on bar noshes and comfort food. Its seasonal cocktail lineup will launch in a few weeks, but the $8 deal for a shot and a tallboy is the way to go for last call.

Happy hour Wednesdays through Mondays from 2:30 p.m.-5 p.m. and again 10 p.m. to midnight. Closed on Tuesdays; 1100 Pike St.; Seattle; 206-432-9355 or zaikaseattle.com