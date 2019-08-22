Sketched Aug. 20, 2019

Summer at Seward Park on Lake Washington never disappoints. Despite 82-degree weather, I stayed cool among these Western red cedar and Douglas fir trees while other people sunbathed along the 2.4-mile shoreline that surrounds the forested peninsula in Southeast Seattle.

I wasn’t the only visitor who opted for the hike. A smiley dad with two energetic-looking kids went by the trail just as I found my sketching spot. “This way,” said the boy, confidently pointing in one direction, and off they went — too fast for me to sketch them. The trail runner I saw next reminded me of something I like to do myself. “Good job!” I said, wishing I could tag along. Then came many dog walkers. Two women strolling by slowly with a big, white furry dog made it into my sketch. The couple whose unleashed dog startled me and licked my leg, well, I’d rather forget that! Instead, I’ll remember an encouraging comment from a girl in a summer-camp group: “I want to do what this person is doing. I want to bring my iPad and draw!”

August may be coming to a close, but all the activity I saw at Seward Park reminded me that summer is still in full swing. Kids were having a ball at the playground zip line and the ice-cream truck is still making the rounds from beach to beach along Lake Washington Boulevard, which is still scheduled to close to traffic south of Mount Baker Beach for Bicycle Sundays on Sept. 1, 8 and 15.

Getting there: You may park at two parking lots along Seward Park Road. Another option: take light rail to Columbia City and transfer to Metro bus Route 50, heading toward Othello Station.