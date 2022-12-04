Sunday Best

Need something to brighten your day? Both of these dresses, worn to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences annual Governors Awards on Nov. 19, seem capable of single-handedly bringing light to a gray afternoon. Viola Davis’ gown, by Christopher John Rogers, seems to be made from the happiest of rainbows, with bright earrings adding the perfect punctuation. Jessica Chastain, in a gown by Zuhair Murad, looks like she’s wrapped in a ridiculously pretty red spider web, its color quietly glowing.