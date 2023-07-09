Sunday Best

Last week in Sunday Best, we saw an enormous rose perched on somebody’s head (as part of the Royal Ascot hat display). This week, here’s another rose, in an entirely different mood: centered on a stunning metallic long jacket, shown in the Armani Privé Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/24 collection in Paris last week. Note the elaborate, asymmetrical textures of the fabric, the whimsical curve of the shoulders — and that perfect golden rose, which looks as if it grew there. This week I’ll be lounging around the house wearing this, in my dreams.