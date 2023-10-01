Sunday Best

It’s always time for Chanel, right? A curator at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London poses in front of garments included in the exhibit “Gabrielle Chanel. Fashion Manifesto,” the first U.K. exhibition dedicated to the work of French couturière Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. The exhibit features more than 200 items, including this dazzling rainbow of trademark Chanel suits. It’s on display until Feb. 25, 2024, and is currently — mon Dieu! — sold-out, but we can dream.