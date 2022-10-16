Sunday Best

Sunday Best, that brief weekly dive into the glorious world of outfits, has returned from hiatus, all freshly turned and hemmed. (See Louisa May Alcott’s “An Old Fashioned Girl” if you don’t know what a turned dress is.) This week, the photo that caught SB’s eye is this shot from the Rick Owens spring/summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week in late September. Yes, in the fashion world it’s already spring/summer — but the dramatic silhouette of this vivid-pink gown knows no season. I love the Eiffel Tower peeking in for a cameo, and the smoke framing the model. If it weren’t for the graffiti reminding us that this is a real place, I’d think this was a CGI moment in a movie: something beautiful appearing in a puff of smoke, just like that.