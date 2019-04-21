Sunday Best

I love it when people who’ll be posing together, on a red carpet or a stage, presumably take the time to coordinate their outfits. (OK, maybe their stylists do the work. It doesn’t matter; SOMEBODY took the time.) Look at those cheery primary colors on the stars of “Little” — Regina Hall (in red), Marsai Martin (blue), Issa Rae (yellow) — at the recent NAACP Image Awards, and note how they look like a spring bouquet together. And at the Los Angeles premiere of “Killing Eve,” Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh went for perfectly coordinated minimalism: a chic black slice of a dress for the show’s villain, an elegant white slouch of a suit for its heroine.