Sunday Best
One thing to be said for attaining A Certain Age: you figure out what your style is, and you get comfortable with it. I love how this photo of the four stars of “Book Club: The Next Chapter” (a movie that, sadly, I was not able to review due to scheduling conflicts) illustrates exactly that. Here, from left, is Mary Steenburgen in a colorful, floaty, feminine dress; Jane Fonda in drop-dead-chic glittery black suiting; Candice Bergen in sensible, comfortable separates; and Diane Keaton looking like nobody else ever. And, of course, they all look great. (In my later years, growing ever closer, my style muse will be Keaton with a touch of Steenburgen.) Here’s to knowing what you like.
