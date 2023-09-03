Sunday Best

A lot of us have been waiting for this one, right? “The Gilded Age,” “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes’ soapy but delightful drama set in 1880s New York, returns for a second season on Max (formerly HBO Max) on Oct. 29. The new season will feature consternation over a box at the Academy of Music (if you know this show, you know that this plotline involves Carrie Coon’s wonderfully scheming Bertha), some secrets unveiled, and many, many hats, as this photo indicates. I love how every hat at this gathering looks ready to take wing and fly away from its wearer.