Late June always brings Royal Ascot, a five-day event taking place at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, England, that involves horse races and — more importantly, to my mind — people wearing enormous objects on their heads. Wearing a gloriously fanciful hat to Royal Ascot is a long tradition, and this year was no exception. Here are three of my favorites: Racegoer Lystra Adam in an explosion of sunshine-yellow, festooned with flowery pinwheels; racegoer Melanie Mar peering out from below a vast lavender rose, like she’s been wandering through an oversized garden; and an unidentified racegoer in a hat that impressively merges pearls, roses, a doily and numerous horse silhouettes. Let’s hope none of them had to fit these hats into a taxi.