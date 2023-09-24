Sunday Best

There are days when what you need from life is a picture of a smiling gentleman in a bright purple suit. Should you be having one of those days, here’s Terry Crews, arriving for a live broadcast of “America’s Got Talent” earlier this month, resplendent in the royal hue. I love how all the different shades of purple work together (right down to the shoes, socks and pocket square) — and how, standing on a red carpet in front of a blue backdrop, he’s kind of a living color wheel.