The Emmys may have come and gone two weeks ago, but it’s never too late to celebrate a perfect dress like this. Yara Shahidi, of TV’s “Black-ish” and “Grown-ish,” wore a vintage-inspired Dior gown on the red carpet in a vivid shade of Kelly green — appropriately, as its classic silhouette looks like something Grace Kelly might have worn in a classic 1950s movie. I love the heavy yet graceful gold jewelry, the tiny belt, the elegant line of the shoulders and most of all the joy with which Shahidi (a global brand ambassador for Dior) is wearing it. Obviously this dress executes a very satisfactory twirl.