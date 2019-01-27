Might one of these dresses from the Chanel Spring/Summer Haute Couture fashion show turn up at the Oscars ceremony?

Yet another in the long list of Really Swanky Events I Don’t Get Invited To, this is the Chanel Spring/Summer Haute Couture fashion show, held last week at the Grand Palais in Paris. (Yes, they’re indoors here, under a dome.) This photo, which looks intriguingly like a group of very fashionable poufy-haired ladies experiencing a very slow traffic jam, is quite timely — can’t you picture a few of these gowns on the Academy Awards red carpet, coming up in a few weeks? I’m particularly liking that glitter-trimmed halter gown in center front, the white strapless one with bejeweled flowers over on the right, and the black strapless gown with tulle ruffles in center back, any of which might well suit the accessory of an Oscar.