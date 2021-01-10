An era in fashion ended quietly during last year’s final days: Legendary fashion designer Pierre Cardin died at a Paris hospital on Dec. 29, at the age of 98. Cardin established his first fashion house in 1950, after apprenticing with Christian Dior and Schiaparelli (and working on the costumes for the classic 1946 Jean Cocteau film “Beauty and the Beast”), and for decades was an enormously successful designer, trendsetter and businessman. His trademarks included Nehru jackets and Edwardian-style suits with long coats for men (popularized by The Beatles and other ’60s celebrities), Space Age minidresses for women and innovative marketing: He was among the first Paris designers to introduce ready-to-wear garments straight from the runway, and to license his name and logo to outside companies. Cardin continued to create into very old age; this photo, from a Cardin runway show at Moscow Fashion Week in 2016, shows his fondness for cosmic sparkle and his futuristic playfulness with shape. “I design for tomorrow,” he said, late in his life. “I never look backward.”