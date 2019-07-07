The Dior Haute Couture fall/winter collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri and presented in Paris on July 1, seemed partly inspired by a glamorous-widow aesthetic: lots of black tulle, black lace, veils, hats, and the kind of look that might earn you some side-eye at a very dramatic and formal funeral. I particularly liked these rather malevolent-looking shoes, eerily strewn with feathers and bedecked with dark webs. They seemed to be circled by a shadowy flock of tiny crows; sort of Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” in shoe form.