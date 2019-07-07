The Dior Haute Couture fall/winter collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri and presented in Paris on July 1, seemed partly inspired by a glamorous-widow aesthetic: lots of black tulle, black lace, veils, hats, and the kind of look that might earn you some side-eye at a very dramatic and formal funeral. I particularly liked these rather malevolent-looking shoes, eerily strewn with feathers and bedecked with dark webs. They seemed to be circled by a shadowy flock of tiny crows; sort of Hitchcock’s “The Birds,” in shoe form.
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.