This week on Sunday Best, we are talking about legendary rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s dress at the Billboard Music Awards on May 15, and we are NOT talking about English model/actor/former Taylor Swift-friend squad member Cara Delevingne. We are talking about the woman who, last Sunday night, took home top rap female artist for the second time while wearing a custom Mugler ombre black and beige cutout dress designed by Casey Cadwallader, NOT how the train of said dress was grabbed and tossed in the air repeatedly by the woman who played the villain in 2016’s dry-heave inducing “Suicide Squad.” We are Googling Megan Thee Stallion’s performance at the aforementioned award show in yet another custom Mugler barely-there bodysuit, NOT Googling the Instagram video from 2019 of Cara Delevingne bald, naked and doing a Gollum impression for no discernible reason. This is what we’re talking about.