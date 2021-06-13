By
Seattle Times arts critic

At the British Academy Television Awards in London last weekend, presenter Zawe Ashton looked like a very chic magician in a vast gown from Zimmermann, complete with starry neck bow and retro psychedelic print. And Helena Bonham Carter, a nominee for “The Crown,” draped herself in Dolce & Gabbana polka dots, thoughtfully equipped with convenient skirt-holding loops. Will this be a summer of Enormous Skirts on the Red Carpet, Wafting in the Breeze? I think we deserve no less.

Moira Macdonald: mmacdonald@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @moiraverse. Moira Macdonald is the Seattle Times arts critic.

Most Read Life Stories