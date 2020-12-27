What better way to wave goodbye to 2020 than in this sparkling gown? Flashback to February, when red carpets and public gatherings were actually a thing, and remember how glorious Janelle Monae looked at the Oscars in this silver Ralph Lauren creation, complete with elegantly draped hood, open back and 168,000 Swarovski crystals. As we look ahead to a new year, let’s imagine this gown hanging quietly somewhere, dreaming of being happily worn once more.