Look closely at this beautiful prom dress, worn by its designer Larissa Leon (a 17-year-old student in Sunnyside, Yakima County) and inspired by the colorful, full-skirted folklórico dresses of Mexican dancers. And then consider this: It’s made entirely from duct tape. Leon made the dress as an entry in Duck Brand duct tape’s annual Stuck on Prom contest, in which teenagers across the country create gowns and tuxedos in the hopes of winning scholarship cash. According to Leon’s contest page, she used 47 rolls of tape and 163 hours of work to make the dress, with its elaborate flowers and ribbon borders. You can view all of the finalists, including Leon, at duckbrand.com/stuck-at-prom; be prepared to have your mind blown by what duct tape — and creative young minds — can do.