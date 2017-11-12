Green and gray together? Why not?

At once dramatic, elegant and appealingly low-key, this Vivienne Westwood gown combines all sorts of elements that really shouldn’t work: the turtleneck-like halter, the unusual green/gray color combination, the unadorned simplicity of the fabric and sash. And yet Daisy Ridley, on the red carpet for a premiere of “Murder on the Orient Express,” is somehow making me wish that I was wearing this dress right now. (That red spot on the sash? It’s a poppy pin, in honor of the upcoming Remembrance Day.)