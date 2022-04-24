Funny how sometimes the simplest of outfits can make the biggest impression. Here’s the great Viola Davis, on the red carpet for the premiere of the Showtime series “The First Lady” (in which she plays Michelle Obama), wearing a Stella McCartney gown that’s elegantly plain: a simple sleeveless shape, simple neckline, just a few graceful pleats decorating an otherwise unadorned silhouette. But add that glorious color, and Davis’ vibrant presence, and you have a look worthy of my last Sunday Best for a while. Scott Greenstone will be taking over this feature while I’m on leave; I’ll be back in the fall, ready to swoon over coats. See you then!