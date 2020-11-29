In need of floral prints and velvet Regency-era jackets today? Here you go. This is “Bridgerton,” the Netflix series from Shonda Rhimes’ empire, set in early-1800s England and based on the book series by Julia Quinn. It all looks quite delicious: a plot involving marriage, powerful families and scheming; narration by Julie Andrews as the gossipy Lady Whistledown; a diverse cast of fresh faces; and colorful, over-the-top costumes designed by John Glaser, John Norster and Ellen Mirojnick. Sign me up! “Bridgerton” arrives on Netflix on Dec. 25, like the Christmas present we all deserve.