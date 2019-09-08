The late-summer red-carpet draught has ended — and GOWNS, thank goodness, are back. Here are three smashing ones from the Venice Film Festival last weekend: Cate Blanchett in black velvet strapless Armani Privé (accessorized with impressively large cameo earrings); Zazie Beetz in a gloriously colorful Valentino; and Meryl Streep, who clearly isn’t having any fun at all in her Givenchy caftan. (I love the Streep photo so much. Could this pose be made mandatory for all red-carpeting movie stars, please? Thank you.)