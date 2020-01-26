I’ll have more to say next month about the costume-design nominees for this year’s Academy Awards — but today, let’s tip an (elegant) hat to a film that should have been nominated in this category, but wasn’t. The gorgeously imaginative costumes of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” designed by Ellen Mirojnick (“The Greatest Showman,” “Behind the Candelabra”) were fairy-tale fantasy, in the most delicious of ways. Note how the jeweled breastplate on a Champagne-colored gown worn by Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) makes it look as if she’s suited up for war — which, in a sense, she is — and how the dress and headpiece worn by the fairy Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) feature menacing-looking talons, as if the gown itself might come alive.