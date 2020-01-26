I’ll have more to say next month about the costume-design nominees for this year’s Academy Awards — but today, let’s tip an (elegant) hat to a film that should have been nominated in this category, but wasn’t. The gorgeously imaginative costumes of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” designed by Ellen Mirojnick (“The Greatest Showman,” “Behind the Candelabra”) were fairy-tale fantasy, in the most delicious of ways. Note how the jeweled breastplate on a Champagne-colored gown worn by Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) makes it look as if she’s suited up for war — which, in a sense, she is — and how the dress and headpiece worn by the fairy Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) feature menacing-looking talons, as if the gown itself might come alive.
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.