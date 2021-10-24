OK — this, my friends, is how you dress for a photo call. Here we have Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, promoting “Dune” on a London hotel balcony earlier this month (props to the very exuberant potted flowers and the cameo appearance by the London Eye). Both are wearing British designers — he’s in Stella McCartney, she’s wearing Vivienne Westwood — and both look, whether you like the particular garment or not, interesting. His suit has a definite Fraulein-Maria-and-the-curtains vibe, her top is a lot (yes, that’s a little hand holding up her skirt on the left), and I don’t imagine any thought went into coordinating their ensembles — and yet, somehow it all sort of works. Mere mortals probably shouldn’t try any of this, though.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.