OK — this, my friends, is how you dress for a photo call. Here we have Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, promoting “Dune” on a London hotel balcony earlier this month (props to the very exuberant potted flowers and the cameo appearance by the London Eye). Both are wearing British designers — he’s in Stella McCartney, she’s wearing Vivienne Westwood — and both look, whether you like the particular garment or not, interesting. His suit has a definite Fraulein-Maria-and-the-curtains vibe, her top is a lot (yes, that’s a little hand holding up her skirt on the left), and I don’t imagine any thought went into coordinating their ensembles — and yet, somehow it all sort of works. Mere mortals probably shouldn’t try any of this, though.