"Mary Poppins Returns" — with costumes by designer Sandy Powell — hits theaters in December.

This week’s photo was chosen for three reasons: 1) I am mildly obsessed with the movie “Mary Poppins Returns” (coming in December), which I feel I should be opposed to on principal but, since it involves Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep and Angela Lansbury (and reportedly a Dick Van Dyke cameo), I can’t be mad at it. 2) Costume designer Sandy Powell is one of my favorites currently working (her recent designs include “Carol,” “Cinderella” and “Wonderstruck,” all glorious), and I can’t wait to see her take on a fantasy 1930s London. 3) This caped red coat, with its diagonal print and square buttons, is perfection. Particularly with polka-dot gloves.