I just thought your day might be improved by this bonnet. (It is rare that a day cannot be improved by a new bonnet. This week, Sunday Best is apparently written by Jane Austen.) This lovely bit of millinery from costume designer Alexandra Byrne (“Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” “Mary Queen of Scots”) is worn by Anya Taylor-Joy in the upcoming movie adaptation of Austen’s “Emma,” coming to theaters in February. The film, which also stars Mia Goth, Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles on the current season of “The Crown”) and Bill Nighy, is directed by Autumn de Wilde, whose very name brings me paroxysms of envy. As does that bonnet. Not that I nor you would ever wear such a thing (well, maybe you would, I don’t know your life), but it’s just so very pretty.