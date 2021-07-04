This is me, during last week’s heat wave. Well, no, it’s actually a spectator at the Royal Ascot horse races in Ascot, England, a couple of weeks ago, but this is how I look during hot weather in my dreams. Fanciful hat? Check. Nicely coordinated fan? Check. Gazing at frock-coated gentlemen, and thinking that at least I’m not as hot as they are? Check. Dreaming of cooler weather? Check, check and check. Here’s hoping July brings pleasant weather and delightful hats for all.