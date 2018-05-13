What in heaven’s name does Frances McDormand have on her head?

By
Seattle Times arts critic

The theme for this year’s exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” — and, at the annual Met Gala last Monday celebrating that exhibition, imaginations did indeed run wild, particularly on attendees’ heads. Rihanna, a co-chair of the event, wore a gown and overcoat by Maison Margiela, topped with a regal hat by Stephen Jones — the sort of topper that might be worn by an extremely chic pope or bishop. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked angelic in a Ralph Lauren gown topped by a simple, perfect halo. And while I didn’t quite see a religious theme in Frances McDormand’s Valentino gown and Philip Treacy headpiece — which looked as if some sort of cubist garden was growing around her head — she definitely seemed to be in heaven.

