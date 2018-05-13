What in heaven’s name does Frances McDormand have on her head?

The theme for this year’s exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” — and, at the annual Met Gala last Monday celebrating that exhibition, imaginations did indeed run wild, particularly on attendees’ heads. Rihanna, a co-chair of the event, wore a gown and overcoat by Maison Margiela, topped with a regal hat by Stephen Jones — the sort of topper that might be worn by an extremely chic pope or bishop. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked angelic in a Ralph Lauren gown topped by a simple, perfect halo. And while I didn’t quite see a religious theme in Frances McDormand’s Valentino gown and Philip Treacy headpiece — which looked as if some sort of cubist garden was growing around her head — she definitely seemed to be in heaven.