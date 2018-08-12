The annual cat fashion show was held at the Algonquin Hotel earlier this month.

I am a sucker for a well-dressed cat; perhaps you are too. This dapperly hatted kitty, whose very appropriate name is Mango, was a participant at a cat fashion show at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City last week. (The hotel is known for its literary clientele and its signature resident cat, currently a ginger named Hamlet VIII.) The show, an annual event, is a fundraiser for the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. In accordance with the show’s theme of “The Purring 20s,” cats in top hats, fedoras and flapper dresses were carried down the runway. I’m guessing there might have been just a bit of catnip involved.