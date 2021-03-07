The Golden Globes, that most ridiculous of award shows, took place last Sunday in a state of controversy and semi-socially distanced weirdness — but at least there was fashion. I particularly loved Jodie Foster’s glam pajamas, Jane Fonda’s elegant vintage Richard Tyler suit (a rewear from her own closet), Viola Davis’ vibrant print gown from Cameroon-born L.A. designer Claude Kameni, Cynthia Erivo’s insanely high platform shoes and so many more. And I enjoyed the show’s frequent juxtapositions of a lone presenter and a lone winner on a screen — note how, in this case, Daniel Levy’s pale-yellow and chartreuse ensemble complements Angela Bassett’s regal purple Dolce & Gabbana gown so nicely. You’d almost think they planned it.
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.