The Golden Globes, that most ridiculous of award shows, took place last Sunday in a state of controversy and semi-socially distanced weirdness — but at least there was fashion. I particularly loved Jodie Foster’s glam pajamas, Jane Fonda’s elegant vintage Richard Tyler suit (a rewear from her own closet), Viola Davis’ vibrant print gown from Cameroon-born L.A. designer Claude Kameni, Cynthia Erivo’s insanely high platform shoes and so many more. And I enjoyed the show’s frequent juxtapositions of a lone presenter and a lone winner on a screen — note how, in this case, Daniel Levy’s pale-yellow and chartreuse ensemble complements Angela Bassett’s regal purple Dolce & Gabbana gown so nicely. You’d almost think they planned it.