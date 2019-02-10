More than 200 garments are on display in the "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" exhibition at the V&A Museum in London, through July 14.

Should you happen to be heading to London in the first half of this year (I’m not, more’s the pity), some glorious fashion awaits you at the Victoria and Albert Museum. The exhibit “Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” is installed there, through July 14. More than 200 garments are on display, spanning the period from Dior’s beginnings in the 1940s to the present-day House of Dior. Among them are Princess Margaret’s 21st birthday gown (a voluminous off-the-shoulder pouf); the original 1947 Bar Suit, with its nipped-in waist, which launched Dior’s famous New Look silhouette; and much more — including these three elegantly monochromatic looks, all dating from the early 1950s. That red coat would look just right on Valentine’s Day, wouldn’t it? (More information on the exhibit: vam.ac.uk/exhibitions/dior-designer-of-dreams)