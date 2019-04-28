Get out your hankies and summon your ladies’ maids: the “Downton Abbey” movie is drawing nearer (well, not that near; it’s coming in September) and we’re all about to get a big-screen dose of glorious 1920s fashions. Check out that blouse on Cora! I am, of course, breathlessly anticipating this movie, not least because of the outfits, but because I am hoping to finally have proven my long-held theory that The Father Of Edith’s Baby Isn’t Dead. Don’t you think he’s just hiding in Germany somewhere? In order to emerge at an Extremely Dramatic Moment? Sorry for all the caps, but “Downton Abbey” requires such drama. Anyway, the costumes for the movie are designed by the very talented Anna Robbins, who also designed the final two seasons of the TV series, and we can expect a delightful cavalcade of hats. September can’t come quickly enough.