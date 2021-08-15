Wes Anderson’s latest film, “The French Dispatch,” is finally being released in theaters in October, after a lengthy pandemic delay; it’s set in the offices of an American magazine published in a 20th-century French city. I’m looking forward to it for a number of reasons, not the least of which is a potentially glorious bouquet of costumes. The designer is a film legend: Milena Canonero, who began her career designing costumes for Stanley Kubrick (she won her first of four Oscars in 1976, for “Barry Lyndon”) and whose subsequent credits include “Chariots of Fire,” “Out of Africa,” “Dick Tracy” and “Marie Antoinette.” Her most recent Oscar was for Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Here, in “The French Dispatch,” we see Timothée Chalamet and Lyna Khoudri, posing insouciantly by a jukebox; his elegantly slouchy suit and her plaid-skirt-and-motorcycle-jacket combo both tell intriguing stories.