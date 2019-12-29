Best outfit of 2019? Maybe it’s what you’re wearing right now! Or maybe it’s one of these two ensembles, my own favorites of the year. Michelle Yeoh’s Elie Saab gown, worn to the British Academy of Film and Television awards early in the year, is sparkly elegance personified; classic and perfect and just a bit fairy-tale. And Janelle Monae’s Met Gala ensemble, designed by Christian Siriano and inspired by Picasso portraits, is over-the-top in the very best of ways. Look at that stack of hats! And yes, the eyelash winks. Happy New Year to all, and may it be filled with beauty and creativity — in fashion, and everywhere.