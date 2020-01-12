The Golden Globes took place last Sunday, and between all the usual Globes-related nonsense (Ricky Gervais again? Really?), there were some pretty great outfits. Among my favorites: 1) Nominee Ana de Armas (“Knives Out”), making a glorious red-carpet debut in a strapless, sparkly navy Ralph & Russo gown. 2) Zoe Kravitz, looking striking and perfect in an unusual polka-dot Saint Laurent, presenting with her stepfather, Jason Momoa (who is wearing the sort of green velvet blazer to which all gentlemen should aspire). 3) Helen Mirren, in a lovely wine-colored Dior — demonstrating that, as always, she knows how to work a voluminous skirt. Here’s hoping all of us are entering 2020 with the spirit of Dame Helen.