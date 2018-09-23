A glorious magenta tulle creation and a Black Swan-esque gown are among Seattle Times arts critic Moira Macdonald's personal fashion awards from the recent Emmy Awards show.

Among a crowded red carpet at the 70th annual Emmy Awards last Monday, here are my personal fashion awards.

Best color: the glorious magenta tulle creation worn by Joey King (shown with its designer, the nattily velveted Zac Posen).

Best beading: the delicate, almost vintage-y look of the Pamella Roland sequined lace dress worn by Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”), a nominee for “Black Mirror.”

Best pouf: Sarah Paulson, nominated for “American Horror Story,” went full Black Swan in an Oscar de la Renta gown festooned with feathers.

And best overall: Evan Rachel Wood, nominated for “Westworld,” wore a dramatic, sweeping Altuzarra tuxedo, a look both faintly Victorian and utterly modern.