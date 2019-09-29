The occasion of the Emmy Awards last Sunday night seems like the perfect opportunity for a Big Dress: a classic ballgown silhouette with defined waist, full skirt and gorgeous embellishments. Two of my favorites from the evening: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay, nominated for the limited series “When They See Us,” wore a stunning Reem Acra gown that seemed to be decorated with delicate icicles; actor Naomi Watts, who stars in the Showtime limited series “The Loudest Voice,” chose classic black Dior, with filmy lace accents and the unexpected oomph of a buckled belt. Both of these need to find their way into my closet immediately, should I ever need a Big Dress someday.