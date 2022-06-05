Like most reports about the climate and global warming, The Business of Fashion’s report Tuesday wasn’t good. The online magazine’s sustainability index found the top 30 fashion firms in the world were “wildly underperforming” in goals to reach Paris climate accord targets. Emissions from raw materials contribute to 2 to 4% of global emissions, and trends like fast fashion are causing that to grow.

One bright spot: The company scoring highest on sustainability, according to The Business of Fashion’s analysis of publicly available documents and reports, is German sportswear brand Puma. That’s great news for Seattle Puma fans (like me) because this summer, superstar Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart will be releasing her first signature shoe with Puma — “Stewie 1.”

We have yet to get a look at the new shoes, which will probably be released midsummer, so here’s Stewie in Fusion Nitros during last Sunday’s game against the New York Liberty.