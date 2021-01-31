I have not yet finished watching “Bridgerton” on Netflix — don’t tell Lady Whistledown — but I’d better get on it: A second season of the steamy Regency-era series, based on the book series by Seattle author Julia Quinn, has been announced. Season 2 will begin filming this spring in the United Kingdom, with the original cast reunited and some new characters introduced. This means we can look forward to even more wonderfully over-the-top costumes, designed for Season 1 by Ellen Mirojnick (who really should have gotten an Oscar nomination last year for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” but I digress). This shot from Season 1, featuring Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, gives a taste: rich colors, elaborate trimmings and wigs worthy of their own miniseries. I hope that one perched on Rosheuvel’s head has its own agent.