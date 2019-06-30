I chose this photo of the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” gang at the Tower of London — from left, the people not wearing navy-and-red uniforms are actors Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and director Jon Watts — for two reasons. One, Zendaya looks very natty in her jacket/vest/ascot ensemble, like an extremely glamorous counterpart of Sherlock Holmes. Two, she is nonetheless in danger of being upstaged by the two Yeoman Warders flanking the group, who are wearing their “undress” uniform, which was granted to them in 1858 by Queen Victoria. It always bears the initials of the current monarch, so hasn’t needed to be updated for some time. Their dress uniforms, familiar to anyone who’s seen a Beefeater Gin label (a bottle of which is sent to every Yeoman Warder on his or her birthday), date much further back — to 1552. Yes, I just fell down a Yeoman Warder fashion rabbit hole. It was fun. By the way, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” opens Tuesday.