The work of the late Martin Pakledinaz, a Tony Award-winning costume designer whose elegant touch has been seen on numerous Seattle stages (Pacific Northwest Ballet’s “Cinderella” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”; Seattle Opera’s “Ring” cycle; “Anything Goes” and “Grease” at the 5th Avenue Theatre), can be seen at the Paramount Theatre this week in Mark Morris’ “The Hard Nut.” Created in 1991, the production is an irreverent but affectionate twist on the traditional “Nutcracker” — and its costumes bring plenty of joy. Here are the Snowflakes, both female and male, dressed not in filmy tutus but in icy-looking black-and-white skirts and crop tops, with headpieces designed to invoke a swirl of Dairy Queen soft serve — because what’s colder than that? “The Hard Nut” plays at the Paramount Dec. 6-15; for ticket information, see stgpresents.org or call 800-982-2787.