I always love to see an elegant pantsuit on the red carpet (or, in this case, the blue carpet) — and this one from Gucci, worn with flair by Megan Rapinoe at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this month (for the premiere of the documentary “LFG,” about pay equity in women’s soccer), has enough character for a three-act play. I love how the vest and shirt fabric are related but not identical to the pants and jacket; like the best of relatives, they get along perfectly. It’s a bold, happy look.