“Schitt’s Creek” cleaned up at the Emmy Awards Sunday night, winning every comedy category in the prime-time ceremony. But an additional award, announced earlier, might have been a bit overlooked in the excitement: Costume designer Debra Hanson and assistant costume designer Darci Cheyne won the Best Contemporary Costumes category, for the series’ finale episode, “Happy Endings.” And if you’re wondering why they won, this photo is a reminder: the perfect Thom Browne skirt suit on David (Daniel Levy, who wore a similar outfit on Emmy night), the hey-look-at-me-even-though-it’s-not-my-wedding gown on Alexis (Annie Murphy), the heaven-sent ministerial garb on Moira (Catherine O’Hara), complete with miter. If you haven’t watched this show yet, what are you waiting for?