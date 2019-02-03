Pacific Northwest Ballet's presentation of "The Sleeping Beauty," choreographed by Ronald Hynd and designed by Peter Docherty, closes Feb. 10 and won't be seen here again.

Pacific Northwest Ballet is saying goodbye to a beauty this month: “The Sleeping Beauty,” choreographed by Ronald Hynd and designed by Peter Docherty, closes Feb. 10 and won’t be seen here again. (A different production of “The Sleeping Beauty” will be announced at a later date.) So it’s our last chance to get a peek at Docherty’s beautiful, ornate costumes, in regal shades of aqua, purple, peacock blue and tulip pink. Just look at those petals — each rendered in an icy blue-pink — on the front of the fairy tutu worn here by Sarah Ricard Orza, edged with sparkly fabric seemingly touched with fairy dust. You won’t see these details from the audience, but the richness of the costumes registers from any seat. Ticket information: 206-441-2424 or pnb.org.