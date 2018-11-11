Behold, these dress equivalents of prosecco.

Perhaps you are in need of something sparkly this weekend. I know I am. Behold, the dress equivalent of prosecco: Salma Hayek, in a long-sleeved Gucci gown at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Art+Film Gala, and Lupita Nyong’o, wearing tiered Oscar de la Renta at the 2019 Breakthrough Prize ceremony. Both of these are gorgeous — Hayek’s is more formal, Nyong’o’s more playful — and I imagine both of them shimmer spectacularly in a dramatically lit room.