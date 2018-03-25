Plaid and animal print play nicely together on a red carpet.

Now this, my friends, is how you mix patterns. The drag performer (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) and actor RuPaul Charles — whose website notes, “You’re born naked & the rest is drag” — got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last week, and showed up for the honor in this natty plaid suit. (The colors might have been better suited to Christmas than to early spring, but far be it from me to question the great RuPaul. It does match well with the carpet.) On hand to pay tribute was Jane Fonda, in a leopard print raincoat that unexpectedly harmonized with RuPaul’s suit; two very different outfits that got along nicely. Well played, both of you.